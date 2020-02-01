Chief Justice Sandee Marion has denied a temporary injunction to keep 11-month-old Tinslee Lewis alive in Fort Worth.

Tinslee will be given life-sustaining treatment for at least seven more days at Cook Children's Medical Center as a legal battle continues between the hospital and her family regarding the continuance of care.

The family can file request emergency relief from a state appellate court, according to the judge's order.

Lewis has been hospitalized with grave lung and heart problems since birth, and in late October, Cook Children’s Medical Center determined that medical efforts to help Tinslee were only causing the baby more suffering and pain.

Doctors then told the family they’d be removing life-sustaining treatment in 10 days in accordance with state law.

A legal battle followed.

Both sides testified in December in a Fort Worth courtroom after the family filed a restraining order against Cook Children's last month to keep Lewis alive.

The judge said she would make a decision in the case on or before Jan. 2, extending the time Tinslee should remain on life support. Marion denied the injunction Thursday.

The baby’s mother, Trinity Lewis, has said she wants to be the one to make the decision for her child and that they will appeal the decision.

“I am heartbroken over today’s decision because the judge basically said Tinslee’s life is NOT worth living," she said in a written statement issued by Texas Right to Life. "I feel frustrated because anyone in that courtroom would want more time just like I do if Tinslee were their baby. I hope that we can keep fighting through an appeal to protect Tinslee. She deserves the right to live. Please keep praying for Tinslee and thank you for supporting us during this difficult time.”

