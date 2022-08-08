See ways to talk to kids about back-to-school amid some anxiety

The Ad Council has some tools to help you have tough conversations with your child.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kids have quite a bit on their plates and potential concerns about the pandemic, school shootings and even having new teachers or classrooms.

With school about to start across the Tampa Bay area, we asked a psychologist about what you can do to help kids with anxiety.

“As we transition to summer mode to school mode, there's a change right we want to make space for children to be able to express all the different things they might be experiencing," Dr. Charmain Jackman said.

She says it's a good idea to start open-ended conversations with kids by saying something like "tell me about what you learned today."

But how to start those conversations might not come easily for you. The Ad Council has put together some guides including a conversation starter pack and even an interactive playlist so you can help your child talk about their feelings.