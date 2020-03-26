TAMPA, Fla — Don't be surprised if you start seeing stuffed animals in windows and on front porches in the Tampa Bay Area.

It's all part of a new neighborhood adventure called a "bear hunt."

With kids being out of school right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be quite difficult to keep them entertained indoors. Communities across the country and in the Tampa Bay Area have found a creative way to get kids out of the house to do something fun.

"Right now, all the kids are out of school, and everyone's going on walks and it'd be really fun to put teddy bears in the windows," South Tampa Mom Sara Lawson said. "So that the kids can experience going on a bear hunt while they're out on their walks."

Lawson got the idea from her neighbor and joined in on the "bear hunt."

The goal is to keep kids entertained but also teach them while still practicing 6-feet of social distancing.

The whole adventure is based on the children's picture book called "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" by Michael Roen. A family goes on a walk around their neighborhood and eventually find a bear.

Lawson's 4-year-old daughter Charlie said that her favorite part about this is getting to put a bear in the window and going out and seeing other bears in her neighborhood.

"During COVID-19 this crisis and this time when you know kids are out of school and looking parents are looking for things to do with their kids, you're wanting to have something fun and different," Lawson said.

If you're looking to participate in the "bear hunt," check your local neighborhood page. If there isn't one, grab your favorite teddy bear and place it in the window.

Happy "Bear Hunt!"

