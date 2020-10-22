x
Health

Ben T. Davis Beach under health advisory for high levels of enterococci bacteria

That means there’s too much fecal pollution, which usually comes come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.
If you were thinking about heading to Ben T. Davis Beach in Hillsborough County you will want to rethink those plans.

On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Health Department reported there was a high level of enterococci bacteria there.

That means there’s too much fecal pollution, which usually comes from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

The beaches will be re-sampled on Wednesday Oct. 28. 

Enterococci can cause infections and rashes, so people are being told to stay out of the water. It’s still ok to hang out on the sand. 

The health department says the advisory will be lifted once water samples show the level of bacteria has returned to normal levels.

