Ben T. Davis Beach under health advisory for high levels of enterococci bacteria

If you were thinking about heading to Ben T. Davis Beach in Hillsborough County you will want to rethink those plans.
On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Health Department reported there was a high level of enterococci bacteria there.
That means there’s too much fecal pollution, which usually comes from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.
The beaches will be re-sampled on Wednesday Oct. 28.
Enterococci can cause infections and rashes, so people are being told to stay out of the water. It’s still ok to hang out on the sand.
The health department says the advisory will be lifted once water samples show the level of bacteria has returned to normal levels.
What other people are reading right now:
- Iran, Russia obtained US voter information, intelligence agencies warn
- Your guide for the rescheduled 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Rare, two-headed snake found in Palm Harbor home
- Former St. Pete police officer sentenced for child porn
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- Gov. DeSantis says any future school closures are 'off the table'
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter