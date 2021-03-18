3 ways you can fight restless nights

Whether you're having a tough time getting to bed, or you're waking up restless, life coach Dr. Jaime Kulaga has three ways to get that shut eye.

TAMPA, Fla. — Does the spring forward have you falling into a tough routine of getting to bed? Many Americans struggle to get the rest they need, which has a ripple effect on health and productivity. It also adds to stress levels and can leave people having a tough time tackling their responsibilities.

Whether you're having a tough time getting to bed, or you're waking up restless, mental health counselor and life coach Dr. Jaime Kulaga has three ways to get that shut-eye:

First, she says to make sure you're bedroom is a place where you can relax.

"Start turning your bedroom into a sanctuary of calm, relaxing, beauty. A place you want it to be. The rest of the house is chaotic, the kitchen, the living rooms so much is going on. So having one safe, calm haven is a good thing for your mind, your body, your soul.”

Dr. Jaime says that means cutting down on the clutter and items that you find distracting.

Second, keep a notepad and pen beside your bed.

"I don’t know why this is but the brain has such a great way of reminding you before bed of everything you didn’t do that day and everything you have to do tomorrow. Worst timing brain! Roll over, jot down a note or two, like 'I need to email Caitlin' and then the brain says, 'okay.' The pen and paper are going to hold you accountable. It will remind you, so we’re good. I don’t need to keep reminding you over and over again.”

Third, she suggests getting a weighted blanket.

"It’s exactly what it sounds like. It’s a blanket, that’s weighted. Sometimes there’s extra fabric or beads in it but the weight puts pressure on your body which is calming and soothing, relaxes you." Dr. Jaime explains, "a weighted blanket helps decrease symptoms of anxiety, restless leg syndrome, sleep disorders, arthritis, fibromyalgia, so a weighted blanket is something really good to put against your body to calm you before bed.”