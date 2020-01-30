ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Student athletes overheating – It’s a dangerous problem happening often in Florida.

State leaders say more than 460 student athletes were treated for heat-related illnesses in one school year alone. Now SB 1696 is aiming to make it safer for student athletes out in the heat for hours.

“Unfortunately, the reason I learned anything about heat stroke was because my 16 year old son Zack died from heat stroke in 2017,” Laurie Giordano said,

“It happened after a football conditioning workout in the summertime. I was horrified as a parent to learn there is a 100% survival rate if you just get them in a tub of ice water to cool down their body temperatures.”

After her son died, she took action, creating the Zach Martin Memorial Foundation and working with lawmakers to create a bill requiring schools to:

Have automated external defibrillators on campus and train employees on how to use them and recognize heat illness symptoms Establish hydration guidelines and cooling zones with a cold-water tub or other way to quickly cool down body temperatures Require the FHSAA to adopt bylaws requiring all athletes to participate in a medical evaluation prior to playing

The bill says the schools can cover the cost with public and private partnerships.

“The cooling tanks are inexpensive. We have been donating some to schools that needs them. For a 150 gallon tank, it costs $150,” Giordano said.

10News looked into how much automated external defibrillators cost, and they vary between $500 - $1,000. Both, Giordano says, are worthy investments.

“It absolutely will save lives, it’s very simple. You have this ready to go, the ice is ready to go, within the first 10 minutes, because they will survive. They will survive every single time,” she said.

The bill needs to pass two more committees, before it goes to the Florida Senate and then the governor’s desk. Giordano hopes it becomes a law within the next two months.

