Black infants in Hillsborough County 3x more likely to die before first birthday

How one local task force of doctors, policy leaders, researchers and families is working to reduce the disparity.

TAMPA, Fla — A baby’s first year of life is filled with milestones and is the first building block for the rest of their lives. However, many Black children in Hillsborough County are not making it past their first year of life.



“Black infants in Hillsborough County are three times more likely to die in their first year of birth than white infants,” Cheri Wright-Jones, head of the Black Infant and Maternal Task Force of Hillsborough County said.



Wright-Jones has been working relentlessly with a group of doctors, researchers, policy leaders and families to understand the root causes of infant mortality among Black children in Hillsborough County, and how the disparity can be eliminated.



"The task force is critical and will be critical in moving forward programs and initiatives to reduce the infant Black infant mortality rate and disparity in Hillsborough County,” she said.



As part of a partnership between the Healthy Start Coalition and REACHUP, Inc., the group meets monthly to create an action plan for addressing infant mortality.



“Infant mortality gives you a pulse of how families and communities are faring. It’s critical that we know actively why it is and what it is we need to do to ensure that all of our families can thrive,” Wright-Jones said.



Right now, Hillsborough County is struggling. Not only are more Black children dying before their first birthday, but they are coming into the world with a host of health issues.



"Black infants in Hillsborough County are 1.5x more likely to be born prematurely. Also, black infants are almost two times more likely to be born very low birth weight,” Wright-Jones said. “With that, unfortunately with our Black mothers, they are almost two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts."



But why?



"One is the lack of prenatal care,” Kionna Pitts, an advanced practice registered nurse with REACHUP, Inc. said. She said Black mothers in lower-income communities might miss appointments because they might not have transportation or someone to watch their children.



Pitts also cited concerns mothers have about not feeling like their providers are listening when something is wrong.



Other risk factors the task force says can lead to higher maternal mortality rates fall under four categories: Access to and quality of health care, health behaviors such as diet and exercise, physical environment and socioeconomic factors such as education, employment and family/social support.



Valerie Moore says these are all factors impacting her.



"I really felt that if I had better medical help, it would have been different,” she said.



Valerie and her husband, Ralph have unsuccessfully tried to have a child together twice. Their daughter, Brianna, was stillborn.



"I was so heartbroken because I couldn't figure out why it was that other women had their baby,” Valerie said.



It’s why healthcare providers like Pitts and programs like REACHUP, Inc. work directly with expecting mothers who might be struggling.



"We're located in the community in the area that we serve that are experiencing these disparities. And we have much work with home visitation programs, doula services. We also have clinic workers that work inside of clinics that we catch, try to catch them on as early as possible to educate them about their risk factors..." Pitts said.



But these programs cost money.



"We have absolutely could use additional resources and resources in terms of funding,” Wright-Jones said.



State Senator Darryl Rouson (D-District 19) sponsored a bill to increase funding for the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity. It passed through the legislature with Gov. DeSantis signing it into law last year.



"This pandemic again taught us to pay attention to health disparities. So, it was important to bring it to the legislature so that we could actually do something about it,” he said.



It allocates more than $9 million to the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity. About $4.85 million will go to programs that address health disparities, including infant mortality. Another $4.25 million will go to county health departments to create health equity plans. Each county will also get $55,000 dollars for a minority health liaison.



Something Rouson says is long overdue.

"It's as simple as: we dropped the ball. We allowed the funding to dwindle, we allowed the FTEs to dwindle, and now we're reaping the disadvantages of dropping the ball,” he said.



"...the state recognized back in 1994-95 that there were disparities in communities of color when it came to health care. They funded it initially with about $10 million, and it dwindled down to $3.1 million, and it stayed that way for eight years. It stayed stagnant,” he said.



However, with the new funding and the work of groups like the infant mortality task force, there's hope.



"It is important that every baby, no matter their color has the ability to thrive,” Wright-Jones said.



About this series: As America confronts its divisions along racial lines, 10 Tampa Bay's “Fractured” series will explore the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1967 “The Other America” speech.

Each story will examine a topic he covered and will look toward solutions our community is working on to heal the country’s fractures.