Need for blood donations remains high during the summer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s World Blood Donor Day. Pat Michaels, director of media and public relations for OneBlood says it comes at the perfect time due to the "summer slump" in donations.

“High schools are out, colleges and universities scale back. They don’t have as many people attending classes and that accounts for about 18% of the donations at OneBlood,” Michaels said.

Add summer travel on top of the student slowdown, and blood donations are down. While the donations are fewer, the need remains high.

“For anything from routine surgery, could be an emergency, it could be for cancer treatment platelets that are needed for that, you’re getting something that likely came from a blood donor at OneBlood. It could save someone’s life,” Michaels explains.

OneBlood serves around 250 hospitals in the Southeast, including all of the Tampa Bay area. The donation process takes typically takes less than 45 minutes and that blood is serving someone else within 2 to 3 days. “The turnaround is that fast,” Michaels said.

Right now, Michaels says while nearly 40% of people are eligible to donate, only 5% do. “If you’re 16 years old or older and weigh 110 pounds or more, you are probably eligible to donate.”