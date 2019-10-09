ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is partnering with OneBlood to host blood drives to benefit donation centers affected by Hurricane Dorian.

You can donate at the sheriff's office in Ybor City in front of the Freddie Solomon Annex Building at 1900 E. 9th Avenue until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hurricane forced the closure of donations centers and the cancellation of blood drives all along the east coast of the United States for nearly a week, causing a decrease in blood donations.

Donations of all blood types are being accepted.

You can also donate today at the following locations:

Kennedy Donor Center, 4041 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa until 2:30 p.m.

FIS/West-FIS, 11601 Roosevelt Blvd., St. Petersburg until 3 p.m.

Clearwater-Missouri Donor Center, 1680 S. Missouri Ave. until 3:30 p.m.

For a list of other locations and times, click here.

