OneBlood is experiencing a critical shortage of O-positive blood. It’s the most requested by hospitals.

More than 37 percent of the population in the country is O-positive. It’s not just here.

There are blood shortages across the country. In North Carolina, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and less than two days worth of O type blood.

Amazon has donated $1 million to the Red Cross across the country to get people to donate.

Evan Ranieri is doing his part to get the word out.

“People gave blood to me so I could feel better," the 8-year-old said.

As an infant, Evan had a kidney transplant and was on dialysis for five months. He’s received two blood transfusions and will probably need more in the future.

Throughout the month of August, both OneBlood and Monster Jam are hosting blood drives at Tampa General Hospital in honor of Evan.

If you donate blood at certain times and places, Monster Jam will thank donors with two tickets to their Triple Threat Series show at Amalie Arena on Aug. 24. For more information, click here.

By the numbers:

A single car accident requires up to 100 pints of blood.

1 in 3 people will need a blood transfusion in a lifetimes.

36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the US.

