Parents say 13-year-old Florida boy died from brain-eating amoeba

His parents said he got sick two days after swimming at a campground in north Florida.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida family says their 13-year-old son's life was cut short by a brain-eating amoeba on vacation.

Tanner Lake Wall's parents told News4Jax he got the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, while swimming at a campground in North Florida just days before he got sick.

Tanner's obituary said he died Aug. 2 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville following a brief illness.

Tanner's parents Travis Wall and Alicia Whitehill told News4Jax he had bad headaches two days after swimming, then experienced nausea and vomiting. Tanner was taken to the hospital in Putnam County, and doctors diagnosed him with strep throat, the television station reported.

News4Jax said Tanner's parents thought what was going on with their son was much worse, so they drove him to UF Health in Gainesville where he was put on a ventilator.

That's where they got the news: the doctors told them Tanner didn't have bacterial meningitis, but a parasitic ameba with no way to treat it, News4Jax said.

News4Jax said on Aug. 2 Tanner didn't have any brain activity, so his parents decided to take him off life support.

The Florida Department of Health's website says before 2008 amebic meningoencephalitis was not a reportable disease in the state. However, 38 cases have been documented with Florida exposures from 1962 through 2020. The specific dates of when those exposures happened were not listed on the website.

The amoeba is often found in warm freshwater areas like lakes, rivers, ponds and canals, the health department said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list symptoms for Naegleria fowleri as severe frontal headache, fever, nausea and vomiting, and then as it progresses, stiff neck, seizures, altered mental status, hallucinations and coma.

