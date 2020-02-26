DILLON, Colo — Health officials in Colorado say there are 17 confirmed cases of mumps among employees of a ski resort.

Summit Daily News reported Summit County Public Health officials say the number of cases is expected to grow at Keystone Resort in Keystone.

The county is attempting to limit the spread by evaluating people who have been in contact with others who have been confirmed to have the illness.

Employees of the Vail Resorts Management Company resort who tested positive have been told to remain at home.

RELATED: 6 Keystone employees diagnosed with mumps

Mumps is a contagious viral disease that causes pain and swelling in the salivary glands, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC).

Public health officials said members of the public who have had interaction with the ski area may want to check their vaccine status to ensure they are protected against mumps.

They're asking anyone who may experiencing symptoms of mumps to consult with their health care provider or call Summit County Public Health at 970-668-9161.

RELATED: 6 mumps cases reported at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

In May 2019, at least six cases were reported in the same county among people who were associated with or employed by A Basin. At least 49 cases of mumps were reported in the Denver area in 2017 and last year numerous cases of mumps and chickenpox were reported at the GEO Center in Aurora which is run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

RELATED: 261 people in quarantine at Aurora ICE facility after recent chickenpox, mumps infections

An infected person can spread the virus in the following ways, according to the CDC:

Coughing, sneezing, or talking

Sharing items that may have saliva on them, such as water bottles or cups

Participating in close-contact activities with others, such as playing sports, dancing, or kissing

Touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others

The vaccine has drastically reduced mumps cases, however, outbreaks still occur, according to the CDC website. The outbreaks most commonly occur among groups of people who have prolonged, close contact.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 28, 2019, 48 states and the District of Columbia reported mumps infections in 3,474 people to the CDC. While that was about 1,200 cases more than 2018, it was far less than both 2016 and 2017 when more the 6,000 cases were reported in the U.S.

9News contributed to this report.

>The video above from February of 2019, Dr. Comilla Sasson talks about the flu, measles, mumps, and how they can be preventable with a vaccination.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS