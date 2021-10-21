Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Moffit Cancer Center launches 'Connection to Cancer Program'

This year-round initiative will "showcase stories of courage from those impacted by cancer including Moffitt patients and survivors and Bucs players and coaches."

TAMPA, Fla — The Moffitt Cancer Center has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring awareness to the importance of cancer screenings and early detection by designing the "Connection to Cancer Program," a news release from the NFL team explains.

This year-round initiative will "showcase stories of courage from those impacted by cancer including Moffitt patients and survivors and Bucs players and coaches," the release says.

Fans of the Super Bowl-winning team will reportedly be able to bid on autographed merchandise, game day VIP experiences, away trips and more with one hundred percent of the proceeds going towards lifesaving research at Moffitt.

"Finding a cure for cancer will require a coordinated team effort, and we're so fortunate to have support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," CEO of the Moffitt Cancer Center Patrick Hwu said.

"The Connection to Cancer program is an opportunity for everyone in the community to get involved, enjoy Bucs experiences and support our lifesaving mission."

Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford explained raising awareness about the importance of early detection is important in the fight against cancer.

"We are excited to work alongside our partners at Moffitt to encourage everyone to get screened and support these efforts that can have a life-changing impact on your family, friends and our community," he said.

Bucs defensive lineman William Gholston, who lost both his dad and uncle to cancer, donated $225,000 in support of cancer health disparities research at Moffitt earlier this year. Gholston will serve as an ambassador for the program, the Bucs explained.

"I am proud to honor my family and lend support to a cause that affects far too many of us," Gholston said. "Research and awareness, particularly with communities of color who are experiencing higher incidence and death rates, is critical. We must work together to discover treatments that will save lives."

Anyone who is looking to bid on the monthly Connection to Cancer auction can click here for more information.

Along with the Bucs auction raising money, the annual Miles for Moffitt, which raises both awareness and money for cancer treatments, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

One hundred percent of donations go to the organization. They provide the opportunity for new clinical trials and advanced treatments that help people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Participants have the option to register as an individual, join an existing team, or form a team of their own.

The website makes it easy for you to sign up as a new participant or sign in as a returning user.

The different registration types include the options:

1K Fun Run/Walk

5K | 3.1 Miles

10K | 6.2 Miles

10K Wheelchair Race | 6.2 Miles

Virtual Adult Registration

Run with Raymond Kid's Registration (Virtual or In-Person, 8 & Under)

Partakers have the option of registering as an individual or in a team, donating, and to volunteer. To learn more about how you can become a part of this impactful cause, click here.

This year's fundraising goal is $1,200,000.00, of which $766,736 has already been raised.

10 Tampa Bay is happy to support cancer research through sponsorship with Miles for Moffitt.