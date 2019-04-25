TAMPA, Fla — Are you one of a growing number of people turning to pot to treat your pet

The cannabis industry is booming—and not just for humans. Many companies are now marketing cannabis products for your pets, including several in the Tampa Bay area.

A recent survey conducted by the Veterinary Information Network, an online community of veterinarians, found nearly two-thirds of vets reported being asked about cannabis by their clients at least once a month.

These pet-marketed products have CBD, found in hemp and cannabis plants, which proponents say can greatly impact your animal's mood and health.

But some vets say they’re still hesitant about recommending it.

Friday at 11 p.m. on 10News Nightside, Josh Sidorowicz is talking to local pet owners and veterinarians about this booming canine cannabis craze to find out if the treatment works and if it’s safe.