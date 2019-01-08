TAMPA, Fla. — E-cigarettes don't look like cigarettes at all. In fact, they can look more like a device for your computer than a vape pen.

Do you know which of the five items below are vape pens?

WTSP

Just by looking, it can be almost impossible to spot an e-cigarette, making it easy for young people to conceal.

Numbers 2 and 5 are vape pens, by the way.

That's why Hillsborough County parents are getting a lesson in vaping.

READ HERE: FDA to teens: Vaping can be addictive

On Thursday, middle and high school parents were sent an e-mail from the Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins and Sheriff Chad Chronister about the county's new initiative #PutDownThePen.

The district is trying to help young people and their parents understand not only that vape pens are dangerous, but they can be criminal.

If your kid gets caught with a vape pen, it will be confiscated and tested. If THC oil is in that pen, your child could become a felon for life.

THC is the main ingredient in marijuana, but it's important to understand the difference: if your kid gets busted for smoking pot, they're off to a diversion program. But the oil is much more potent and instantly elevates the crime.

From the Surgeon General: Know The Risks

The long-term health risks are another cause for concern. Unlike smoking, the long-term effects of vaping are yet to be determined.

Teen brains are most at risk for long-term issues like nicotine addiction, mood disorder and impulse control problems. The aerosol from e-cigarettes is not harmless and can contain harmful chemicals.

READ HERE: Teen develops "wet lung" after vaping for 3 weeks

Scientists are still working to fully understand the health effects for both users who inhale and for those exposed to the aerosol secondhand.

READ HERE: Tampa professor warns e-cigarettes can harm young people's brains

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.