PHOENIX — Doctors at a Valley hospital are working around the clock to figure out exactly what is afflicting a 15-month-old boy – unexpectedly under medical care thousands of miles from home.

“It's probably one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do in my life,” said Matthew Schoeman.

Schoeman is 15-month-old Eric Schoman’s father. The elder Schoeman is stuck at home, more than 1,500 miles away, in British Columbia, Canada, while his wife consoles their young son in a Phoenix hospital.

“They found him in his crib, stiff as a board and not breathing properly and drenched in sweat,” Schoeman said.

When Eric’s mom discovered her son in his crib Tuesday night, trying to cry but only able to make what they describe as barking noises, she called 911. Believing the boy’s symptoms to be anaphylaxis shock, an allergic reaction to venom like a scorpion sting, doctors administered five doses of anti-venom. His condition didn’t improve.

“They're just they're testing. Like crazy,” Schoeman said. “They don't know what's going on yet.”

Being from Canada, the Schoemans do not have American health insurance. While doctors are still trying to diagnose Eric, his father knows the medical bills could be life-altering.

“Yeah, we're going to be on the hook for this bill, which I don't know how we're totally going to pay, but I'm sure we can figure something out. I don't know,” Schoeman said.

At this point, the family can only rely on the perseverance of their doctors and their faith.

“God is good. So. sometimes it's hard to see what his plan is totally, but I know he's in control,” Schoeman said. “And that's the only comfort I have right now.”

