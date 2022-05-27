Florida faces another meningococcal disease outbreak ahead of Pride

The meningococcal outbreak is mostly impacting people living in Florida, but also those who have traveled to the state, the CDC says.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In response to an ongoing outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging travelers headed to Pride events in the state to get vaccinated.

According to the CDC, the outbreak of serogroup C meningococcal disease in Florida is primarily impacting gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, including those living with HIV.

"Recent data show that about half of the cases associated with this outbreak are among Hispanic men," the CDC said in a report. "This outbreak is mostly affecting people who live in Florida but has also affected some people who have traveled to Florida."

But what is the disease?

The CDC defines meningococcal disease as "any illness caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis." There are two serogroups, Serogroup B and Serogroup C impacting Floridians.

The two most common types of meningococcal illness are infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord, known as meningitis, and infections of the bloodstream, the agency adds.

There are ways to mitigate the disease by getting vaccinated. The CDC recommends speaking with a healthcare provider about getting a MenACWY vaccine if you are a resident or have plans to travel to Florida.

A Meningococcal disease cluster has been discovered in Leon County where the city of Tallahassee is located. Officials recommend college and university students in the area consider getting a MenB vaccine series.

Recommendations to get a meningococcal vaccine during an outbreak should be covered by your insurance, the CDC says. If not, a local health department should be able to provide the vaccine for free.

The outbreak was discovered earlier this year and officials say the number of cases statewide has already surpassed the five-year average case count.

It's important to know that the disease is not limited to certain groups of people and know that anyone can be infected by the meningococcal disease that comes on like the flu, then rapidly worsens.