CDC: Trick-or-treating poses high risk for spreading coronavirus

The CDC released guidelines for traditional fall activities. It categorized them based on low, moderate and high risk.

TAMPA, Fla — With it being the first day of fall, you're probably thinking about those fall activities. And you may want to think what Halloween looks like for your family this year.

The CDC is out with recommendations about how we celebrate, and most of our favorite activities are not recommended.

It broke down things we do on Halloween into low, moderate and high risk. High risks include trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, going to a crowded party or to an indoor haunted house.

Instead, think of ways to do the things you want, but within your social circle.

"So for example, we're having a party, it's going to be very small with just a few people, the kids are going to decorate our house, they are going to do pumpkins, they are going to wear costumes. Because it's within our social circle, they can actually wear the mask that goes with the costume," says Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Health.

She joins the CDC in warning against going house-to-house and encouraging kids to come to your house.

Dr. Roberts says if you really want to go out, remember to have your kids wear a mask and consider the CDC guidance on moderate risk. That would be to have grab and go baggies with candy ready for kids to walk by and take.

You can see a list of the low, moderate and high-risk activities by clicking here.

