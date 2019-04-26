TAMPA, Fla. — Child abuse is an unfortunate epidemic issue throughout the country and within our communities.

"Every year, there's over 5 million children suffering from domestic violence in their own home," Dr. John DeGarmo said. "Over 300,000 children in America every year are victims of child sex trafficking."

These issues are what Dr. DeGarmo called the unfortunate truths of America that as a society we don't want to talk about.

He is the founder and director of The Foster Care Institute and a child abuse expert. DeGarmo has six children of his own, three of which he adopted through foster care.

Over the past 17 years, he and his wife have fostered more than 60 children. The family has fostered as many as 11 children at the same time, as young as 27 hours old to 18 years old.

After the death of his first child, he and his wife decided to step up and help children who he felt needed them most. More specifically, abused children.

With his involvement in fostering, he noticed the flooding of children in need and children flooding the foster care system because of issues like the opioid epidemic.

"Parents dealing with their own anxieties and struggles are sometimes not able to adequately care for their children," he added.

What to look for

"Now abuse looks different in every kind," DeGarmo said.

He said child abuse victims can suffer from both physical and sexual abuse as well as neglect.

Some of the signs:

Physical abuse can include bruises or marks on a child.

Sexual abuse victims can show signs such as not looking you in the eye or be afraid to go to your home

Children of neglect can demonstrate obvious symptoms like being filthy. They can also lack normal knowledge of normal functions of children their age, such as the inability to read, write, or even speak.

Watch what children are doing online, because it can lead to a child getting involved in sex trafficking

Everyone can be an advocate

If you see something suspicious or notice forms of abuse, make sure you report it.

"Because if you don't, you might be the only person who knows, you might be the only advocate for that child," DeGarmo said.

DeGarmo advocates for people to get involved with foster children and for children in need.

People who are unable to actually foster a child in their home can either donate needed items or their time.

Some of the items include:

Hygiene items

Backpacks

School supplies

Shoes

Clothing

Stuffed animals and other toys

DeGarmo said people can also get involved through mentoring or tutoring of foster children.

As a society and especially as a parent, DeGarmo recommended looking at all the websites children are on and who they may be talking to online.

"Online predators are looking for children who they know can be vulnerable," DeGarmo warned.

He also insisted that parents should not feel as though they're invading the child's privacy and are instead, protecting the child from potential dangers.

Resources

DeGarmo reminded people to first always report suspicious indicators of child abuse and follow up with law enforcement and child welfare officers.

The Florida Department of Children and Families created an abuse hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-96-ABUSE. Abuse can also be reported online.

If you suspect a child has been abused, he recommends getting involved with local organizations that can help children overcome abuse, prevent the abuse, and/or bring awareness to child abuse.

He spoke at a banquet in Tampa through the Friends of Joshua House, an organization to raise awareness and funding to help child abuse.

He also recommends faith-based organizations that are creating foster-adoption protection agencies.

