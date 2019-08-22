TAMPA, Fla. — Algae is back in the Bay area, and it's getting to potentially dangerous levels.

"It does produce a toxin. It can cause fish kills. This particular algal species can capitalize on the water staying in this place and being stagnant," said Ed Sherwood, the executive director of the Tampa Bay Estuary Program.

It's called Pyrodinium bahamense, and a high level of it has slowly wiped out seagrass. If it continues to overpopulate, it can also make breathing difficult for people nearby.

"Any time we have a harmful algal bloom in our coastal water and our lakes, that reduces our quality of life," said Sherwood.

It's almost invisible from the sky on a sunny day, but when the water's calm you can see streaks of golden amber. Those are the algae blooms that could be toxic.

"Monitoring began probably in the late 2000s – 2009 is where we started to see these species blooming at high concentration," said Sherwood.

To stop them from continuing to populate, the city opened up the Courtney Campbell Causeway near Ben T. Davis Beach. Instead of standing, the water will filter in and out.

"The DOT actually constructed this bridge to promote tidal circulation in this portion of Old Tampa Bay," said Sherwood.

Almost $12 million later, and this new system could be the answer to Tampa Bay's algal issues. The city won't know for sure until they test the water in a few months.

