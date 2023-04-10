Clearwater to host Gulf Coast Bike Trek to raise funds for the American Lung Association

The event, which will be held along the Pinellas Trail this October, will be open to families and bicyclers of all skill levels.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Grab your bike and your helmet and get ready to hit the trail. The inaugural Gulf Coast Bike Trek benefiting the American Lung Association is being held in Clearwater this Oct. The Lung Association has been doing 'bike for air' events for nearly forty years, but this is the first time it's happening right here in Tampa bay.

The event, which will be held on Oct. 21 is designed for the entire family. Serious bicyclists can opt for the full 62-mile loop, but a shorter 40-mile path is also available. For whole families, there's a 10-mile family trek. Whichever trek you choose, most of the ride will be along the Pinellas Trail. It starts at St. Pete College's Clearwater campus.

Kristen Niemi, a spokesperson for the American Lung Association, said the event is open to everyone, regardless of how much riding experience they have or even whether or not they own a bike.

"We also are partnered with Trek and they offer E-bikes to rent, so you can absolutely rent that E-bike to do the 60 mile trek through the Tarpon Springs area, which is very gorgeous," Niemi said.

Trek Bikes, a bicycle retailer with 4 locations in Pinellas County, will also be on hand to help riders.

"Our goal is to get people to come out and find that joy they had as a kid when they got their first bike or were riding on bikes to get out there and have fun," said Trek Bikes associate Heath Wolfe, "It's a great low impact exercise and it can really change people's outlook."