If you can't go without your morning cup of coffee, that might be a good thing for your bones.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a recent study looked at coffee and its relationship to bone health.

More than 500 people participated in the study. The Cleveland Clinic says the study found people who habitually drank coffee had higher bone mass density than non-coffee drinkers.

Dr. Chad Deal, of the Cleveland Clinic, says there are three metabolites that were associated with an increase in bone density in the population as well as a decrease in the risk of fracture.

Deal also says the relationship between coffee and bone health has previously been studied, however, the results have been conflicting.

That research has shown that the more caffeine a person drinks, the more calcium is excreted from the body. Since the main mineral component in bone is calcium, that means it could potentially create a calcium imbalance and inhibit bone formation.

Deal says that if you're a coffee drinker, you shouldn't be worried about its impact on your bone health.

"For all those folks who drink lots of coffee and are concerned about the health effects of coffee, this is good news," he said. "It appears to show that coffee, is in general, probably good for bone health."

So, go on. Drink that extra cup. It's good for your bones.

