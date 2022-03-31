It's time to get those cancer screenings you skipped during the pandemic

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. There's been a significant decline in screenings, and more people are expected to get diagnosed when it's more advanced.

LARGO, Fla. — Doctors say now is the time to get the cancer screenings that you might have skipped during the pandemic. That includes getting screened for colon cancer.

Last year, the recommendations changed. You should get screened if you're 45 years old or older. Previously it was at age 50. Oncologist Dr. Neeharika Makani says they've seen fewer people getting screened during the pandemic, dropping 45 to 50 percent.

“When the pandemic hit we were not doing our routine screenings. We know that will have long term consequences," Dr. Makani said.

"We have patients presenting at much higher stages meaning the cancer's not being detected when it's small and easier to cut out. Unfortunately, it’s being detected when it’s already spread to other parts of the body which does make it more difficult and challenging to treat."

As a result, The National Cancer Institute research predicts deaths are expected to increase one percent to five percent in three or four years.

A former bartender who didn't have insurance says she would forgo getting screened due to the lack of access. Christine Folkers says she went to the emergency room when her legs swelled up and that’s when she learned she had stage four colon cancer. She’s one of the medically underserved.

“Unless I got sick where I had to go to a doctor, you know just didn't go 'cause it was expensive, you couldn't afford it," Folkers said.

She will have to take a chemotherapy drug called Xeloda for the rest of her life and get PET scans every six months.

Dr. Makani says there are things you should look for:

“If there is a change in your bowel habits, or the stool whether it be the color, the odor, the caliber of your stool changes, those are reasons to go see your primary care doctor to discuss those concerns. If you develop anemia because of low iron level that’s another reason to be concerned about colon cancer. Third if you have a family history of colon cancer, then that’s another reason to have that discussion with your primary care doctor about colon cancer screening.”