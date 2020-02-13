ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Right now, thousands of cruise passengers are quarantined on a Princess Cruises ship in Japanese waters because of the coronavirus. And they will stay trapped there for at least another week.

So how does that work?

Here's how this started: On Feb. 1, an 80-year-old passenger from the Diamond Princess tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Three days later, the government of Japan quarantined the ship, ordering 3,700 passengers and crew members to stay on board.

The passengers have been ordered to stay in their rooms and only walk on deck for a few minutes a day, staying six feet away from other people. Meals are being delivered to their rooms.

When people test positive for the coronavirus -- and so far over 200 have -- they are taken off the ship and hospitalized. But some prominent doctors are saying this whole quarantine is a real problem, trapping healthy people in an enclosed space leading to more infections.

The Japanese government says the quarantine will stay in place until Feb. 19.

