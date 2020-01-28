Quarantine stations are being activated across the United States, as government leaders work to control the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, which can be deadly.

CBS News reports the virus has killed at least 106 people in China and infected more than 4,500 others in more than a dozen countries. There have been five confirmed cases so far in the U.S. -- with more than 100 people being tested in 26 states.

No U.S. deaths have been reported.

The U.S. has a web of quarantine stations at 20 ports of entry and land-border crossings that most international passengers travel through, including one at Miami International Airport. These sites are staffed with medical professionals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They decide if sick people can enter the country, or if they should be admitted to hospitals.

The CDC will be using these locations to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading further in the U.S.

In China, more than 15 cities have been locked down, including Wuhan. China has agreed to allow international health experts to work with its government. American leaders hope the CDC is part of that group.

At the moment, there are no travel restrictions to and from China, but the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it is important not to take anything off the table.

