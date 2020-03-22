MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — Macomb County has 121 positive cases of coronavirus, and Saturday night, county executive Mark Hackel said their cases range from a 1-month-old to a 100-year-old patient.

"We want to make sure we emphasize: everybody is vulnerable, susceptible to this COVID virus. It is real. It is an issue that we all need to be paying attention to," said Hackel.

Hackel said at this time, they don't have more information about the infant's health status.

RELATED: Spectrum Health announces its first death of a patient with COVID-19

Macomb County officials also reported their first death Saturday night, bringing the state total to eight.

"The sad reality is, it may not be our last," said Hackel. "And that's the problem."

A big concern to public health officials in southeast Michigan is that COVID-19 is being transmitted through community spread.

"Make the assumption people already have the virus if you could," said Hackel. "It may sound a little bit too drastic, but I think at this point in time we need to start thinking in that fashion."

Saturday, the state health department said the number of cases reached 787, and they reported five deaths. After Michigan officials put out their daily numbers, three additional deaths were reported, including one in Kent County and this one in Macomb County.

Here is the briefing from Hackel from ABC-affiliate WXYZ:

RELATED: Live updates: 787 total coronavirus cases in Michigan; 7th death reported

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.