Alright, you’re staying at home and probably getting a wee bit restless. Trust me, I can relate. Well rather than making a third TikTok video lip syncing “bored in the house” – guilty as charged, haha – now is a great time to use the extra hours in your day to pick up a new hobby.

So put down the remote, take a little stretch break and focus your attention to a new skill you’d like to learn. Not sure where to start? No worries. Here are 10 hobbies to try while in quarantine.

1: Learn how to play an instrument.

If you’ve always wanted to master the guitar, piano, violin or flute then now is a great time. You might annoy your housemates or the apartment next door, but after a couple of days you’ll be able to play at least one song. Try watching YouTube tutorials, FaceTime a pro you know or an online resource like TrueFire. And hey, if you can’t get your grasp on an instrument you want to try right now, start by learning to read music.

2: Learn a new language.

From Rosetta Stone to Duolingo, there are plenty of online language programs to try. Choose from French, Spanish, Chinese, German, Russian, Cherokee and more. Pro tip: If you can’t afford a teaching program, try using another free resource such as Spotify.

3: Read a book or join a book club.

Start a new book, order one online, or pull out the e-reader. If you want someone to chat with about the book you are reading, you can join a virtual book club like Online Book Club. Check out Online Book Club’s Twitter account for more book recommendations.

4: Learn to dance or shuffle.

Time to kick it. Clear a spot in your living room, turn on the tunes and have at it. You can find tons of dance tutorials on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

5: Try roller skating or rollerblading.

If you’ve been out and about walking at your local park, you’ve probably seen quite a few people skating by. Want to give it a go? Start by ordering a pair of skates or blades online then try giving it a go. I would suggest starting out in your driveway or a parking lot first.

6: Play a game of tennis.

Love all. Tennis is an ideal game to play while practicing social distancing. Grab a racket buddy and a tennis ball and head to a park, if the facility is still allowing public use. No one to play with? You can at least practice your serve outside.

7: Learn how to macrame.

Want to give your space a little makeover? A simple way to do so is by hanging up some plants or adding wall art. Find or order some twine, then look up DIY projects to learn how to create this trendy rope art.

8: Learn to sketch or draw.

Grab some paper and break out the colored pencils or markers, I’m sure you have some around the house somewhere. Use your imagination and give it a go, or seek tutorials through Pinterest or YouTube for step-by-step directions on what it is you want to draw.

9: Learn how to watch sports.

If you constantly feel left out in the sports world, then now is the time to catch up. While there aren’t any new games being aired, many sport broadcast stations like ESPN and the MLB are showing reruns so you can watch old games to prepare yourself for the next sports season.

10: Try practicing yoga.

Being at home can be both your place of work and zen. Roll out a yoga or fitness mat and start stretching. Look up a few yogis on Instagram or find some beginner videos on YouTube. Try mastering one pose, begin your home practice or even focus on meditation and breath work.

