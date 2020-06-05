10 more people at a Tampa Bay nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Florida is reporting 43 new deaths at long-term care facilities state wide, bringing the total to 577.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — They’re among the most vulnerable to a virus that seems to be more deadly for older people, and Tampa Bay is home to many retirees.

Florida nursing homes have become breeding grounds for COVID-19, and despite statewide efforts to keep residents and staff safe, people are still dying at an alarming rate.

10Investigates has learned of 43 new deaths at long-term care facilities across Florida. That brings the total number of residents and staff lost to the coronavirus at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state to 577.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough – 10

Hernando – 1

Manatee – 38

Pasco – 4

Pinellas – 34

Polk – 19

Sarasota – 26

All those people lost their lives even though visitors have not been allowed at long-term care facilities since the start of the pandemic.

10Investigates reported testing at these facilities is increasing.

Governor Ron DeSantis sent the National Guard to some of the state’s elder care facilities to conduct testing on residents and staffers over the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, 10Investigates confirmed 10 more positive cases at Community Care Center in Hillsborough County. That facility was reporting 55 cases among residents on Tuesday. There are also 17 staff members who have tested positive.