MUNDAY, Texas — She was loving, caring and generous. That’s how a Texas family described Lexi Brooke Collins as they prepared to say goodbye for the last time.
KTXS reports the 10-year-old was killed Friday in an ATV accident.
But, before Lexi’s life was cut tragically short, she made a name for herself as a dedicated protector of the health care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to her obituary, after schools were closed, she spent countless hours quilting face masks for hospitals near her hometown. Lexi’s mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle are all nurses.
Lexi’s funeral was held Monday. Her mother, Jara, posted the arrangements on Facebook. Everyone who attended was asked to respect social distancing guidelines and self-quarantine for 14 days after the service.
RELATED: Volunteers print 13,000 face shields for front line workers
RELATED: Military widow spends her days in COVID-19 isolation knitting hats for troops overseas
RELATED: Employees go home after living at factory for 28 days to make protective equipment for health care workers
