The 1,000th COVID-19 survivor was released from UAMS hospital on Monday, Jan. 4.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Sometimes we get so caught up in talking about new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we forget to celebrate moments like this.

Cheers filled the halls at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) on Monday, Jan. 4, as the 1,000th COVID-19 survivor was released from the hospital.

A moving moment and an eye-opening milestone.