101-year-old woman gets COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 101-year-old woman is one of the latest people in Florida to get her COVID-19 vaccine.
Her name is Dorothy Karl, and Pinellas County's Emergency Management Office shared her story Monday morning on its Twitter.
Pinellas County leaders say as of March 18, 220,398 people have received one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of March 22, the age eligibility for those who can get the vaccine expanded to people who are 50 and older.
Here's who else is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida:
- Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
- Healthcare workers with direct patient contact
- People deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19
- Teachers, first responders
