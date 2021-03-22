x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Coronavirus

101-year-old woman gets COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas County

Her name is Dorothy Karl, and Pinellas County's Emergency Management Office shared her inspirational story Monday morning on its Twitter.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 101-year-old woman is one of the latest people in Florida to get her COVID-19 vaccine. 

Her name is Dorothy Karl, and Pinellas County's Emergency Management Office shared her story Monday morning on its Twitter. 

Pinellas County leaders say as of March 18, 220,398 people have received one or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

RELATED: How many people have been vaccinated? Tracking Florida's path to herd immunity

As of March 22, the age eligibility for those who can get the vaccine expanded to people who are 50 and older. 

Here's who else is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida: 

  • Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
  • Healthcare workers with direct patient contact
  • People deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19
  • Teachers, first responders

You can find out where to get the vaccine here or check out our county-by-county breakdown here.

RELATED: Am I eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?

RELATED: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter