SARASOTA, Fla. — Nearly 3,500 people have been hospitalized in the state of Florida because of coronavirus.

That number has forced some hospitals to open specialized COVID-19 units for patients battling the virus.

Nearly every hospital in the Bay Area has these COVID units, but very few people see the work going on inside.

Sarasota Memorial gave 10Investigates a first-hand look at their unit where they are currently caring for 32 COVID-19 positive patients.

Lisa Hinds is one of the medical heroes putting her life on the line to help.

“It’s uncharted territory. We don’t have a road map, or anything goes just trying to figure out every day for what may come,” Hinds said.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions. We’re going into week 7. Initially it was shock and realizing it was here and we have to deal with it. We’ve seen staff step up to the plate, support each other help each other.”

“It’s here, it’s serious. We all need to do our part to decrease the spread.”

Hinds says she wants people to know we all need to do our part, follow the CDC guidelines and wear your masks. We’re all in this together.

