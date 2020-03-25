Feeling restless? Yeah, same. Gyms are closed, yoga, pilates and other fitness studios aren’t open for sweat sessions, and you’re probably tired of running circles around the kitchen table to meet your step goal.

Luckily, whether you are under a Stay At Home order or not, the outside is available and ready to become your new full-body gym. So lace up the sneakers and get ready for these 13 outdoor workout ideas that will make you feel productive.

Run away. Yep, a no-brainer. Run, or jog, around your neighborhood, the park or around the block. Walk it out. Taking a walk never gets old. And hey, walking has some pretty great benefits like increasing your metabolism, improving circulation and helping with weight loss. Bend and flow. Time to roll out the yoga mat and get to flowing. Plus, being outdoors can allow you to connect more to nature and is a great place to meditate. Sandy toes. A walk or run on the beach (remember public beaches are currently closed) can take an average run to the next level. Shoot some hoops. Either dribble a basketball and practice your shots alone or gather a small team as long as you practice safe social distancing. Grab a racket. It only takes two to play tennis. Grab a friend and play a few rounds. Swing the clubs. Keeping up with sports that adhere to social distancing, golf can be played alone or with a few others. Score a goal. Kick a soccer ball around and practice your goal-making skills. HIT the park. The world is your gym here. Try box jumps on the curb, park-bench push-ups, side jumps on the sidewalk – the possibilities are endless. Pedal it out. Strap on your helmet and ride your bike around the area, neighborhood or park. Skate away. Calling all roller skaters, rollerbladers, and skateboard kings and queens. Shred the sidewalks or skate parks. Paddle hard. We are surrounded by water. Get a stand-up paddleboard and make your way to the water. Stairway to fitness. An iconic workout...stairs. Run, skip or jump those steps. Make it challenging by creating your own obstacle course on the stairway or stadium bleachers.

