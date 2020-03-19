TAMPA, Fla. — To help fight the spread of coronavirus, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Thursday morning that more than 150 low-level, non-violent inmates will be released from jail.

"Today we are taking a small step to reduce the number of people in our jails as a measure to protect our detention deputies, their families, the remainder of our inmate population, and ultimately our community. With the support of Chief Judge Ron Ficarrotta, who is standing here with me, we have taken an emergency measure to release from custody 164 inmates who were arrested for low-level non-violent crimes. These defendants are the lowest public safety risk. They were merely sitting in jail because they could not afford to pay the amount it would take to bond out," said Chronister.

Chronister said the inmates will still need to face the charges.

Chronister said there are no confirmed coronavirus cases at the jail.

"As your sheriff, there is nothing I take more seriously than public safety and protecting our community," Chronister said.

