SARASOTA, Fla. — In a release sent out Sunday, the Sarasota Memorial Hospital gave out the latest number of patients and pending tests.

As of March 29, the hospital has tested 498 patients with 37 who tested positive for the virus. Twenty-four of those patients are hospitalized, including a healthcare worker at SMH.

The hospital also says that four of the six employees who have tested positive were tested in outside labs and are not included in their testing numbers.

The hospital also announced that two of its patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had died.

"As COVID-19 continues to spread, its impact on our staff, the health system and community is growing. As of this evening, SMH is caring for 24 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and I am very sorry to share the sad news that a second positive patient has died," said SMH CEO David Verinder.

RELATED: Ford donates 500 face shields to COVID-19 workers at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

RELATED: Sarasota Memorial Hospital trying different treatments for COVID-19

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter