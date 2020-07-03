TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two people who had tested positive for coronavirus in Florida have died, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health said the man in Santa Rosa County was dead. Health experts said a person in Lee County who tested presumptively positive was also deceased.

The man in Santa Rosa County was an elderly man who had a history of traveling, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

There has not been any information released about the Lee County case.

The Florida Department of Health also said there were to presumptive positive cases in Broward County.

The health department said there are six Florida residents who have tested positive and one non-Florida resident in the state. One-hundred people have tested negative and there are 88 people waiting for test results.

The Florida Department of Health has a website set up for the latest information on coronavirus in the state.

10News

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. They may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days. Most people recover, although older people and individuals with underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are at a greater risk of developing a more serious illness.

There isn't yet a vaccine for preventing COVID-19, so the best way to stay healthy is to limit your risk of being exposed to it.

To stay safe from the coronavirus, health experts say you should wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home when you are sick.

The CDC does not recommend healthy people without symptoms wear facemasks. Those should be reserved for people with symptoms -- to help stop them from spreading it to other people. They should also be used by health care workers, as necessary.

Coronavirus is a family of viruses commonly found in a number of animals, including bats, camels, cats and cattle. Sometimes, though not often, according to the CDC, coronaviruses can spread from animals to humans. Other examples of this include SARS and MERS.

These diseases cause everything from the common cold to pneumonia and more serious respiratory issues.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 12 coronavirus deaths among 80 total cases in Washington

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 21 on cruise ship off California test positive

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter