TAMPA, Fla. — Egyptian authorities say a cruise ship on Egypt's Nile River with over 150 tourists and local crew is in quarantine, and 45 people tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Two of the passengers were Florida residents who tested presumptively positive, according to the Florida Department of Health.

They are now in isolation in Volusia County and Okaloosa County.

The Florida Department of Health said anyone who was on tours on the cruise to Israel and Jordan between Feb 4-18, 2020, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

They are asking anyone who traveled on the cruise between Feb. 4-18 should self-isolate for 14 days after their return to the U.S.

Travelers can find more of what they need to know here.

You can find more information and self-isolation guidelines here.

A Taiwanese-American tourist who had previously been on the same ship tested positive when she returned to Taiwan.

The World Health Organization informed Egyptian authorities, who tested everyone currently on the ship. They initially found 12 Egyptian crew members have the virus, but show no symptoms.

Egyptian authorities have been tight-lipped about the virus outbreak, previously reporting only three confirmed cases. That's even as the wider Mideast now has over 5,000 cases, the vast majority in Iran.

COVID-19 is spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

RELATED: Cruise lines adding enhanced screening at Port Tampa Bay to battle COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: Latest updates

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Maryland officials say case confirmed in CPAC attendee

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter