PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Wawa in Pinellas Park and another in Lakeland are closed after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The store at 3101 Gandy Boulevard in Pinellas Park and the store at 4320 US Highway 98 N in Lakeland, are being deep cleaned after the company learned of the employees' positive results.

In a press release, the company said the employee at the Lakeland store last worked on April 20. The employee at the store in Pinellas Park last worked on April 25.

"As always, the health and safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. We will do everything we can to support our associate, including providing paid time off, and take all necessary steps to monitor, safeguard and protect all our associates and customers," the company stated in the news release.

