TAMPA, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has more and more people working from home as the country tries to use social distancing to limit disease spread.

That had about 22 percent of Floridians reaching for a drink as they work, according to statistics done by alcohol.org, an addiction resource center.

The report shows that beer was the drink of choice for people across the country and one-fifth of the 3,000 people who took the survey said they stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation.

More than one in three people who took the survey said they were more likely to drink alcohol in isolation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should avoid using alcohol as a way to cope with the stress of the pandemic. Instead, it recommends people connect with others, take care of their bodies with regular sleep, exercise and well-balanced meals, take time to unwind and take breaks.

You can use the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find treatment near you.

