250,000 more COVID vaccines headed to Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis expects the doses to arrive next week

You’re frustrated over trying to sign up for a COVID vaccine.

We get it.

But unfortunately, the demand outweighs the supply, and county health departments are out. But we’re being told it won’t be that way for long.

10 investigates' Jennifer Titus spoke with Florida's governor on Thursday. DeSantis says he has asked the federal government for more, and he expects the state to receive 250,000 more doses next week. The doses are expected Monday or Tuesday, and the shipment is supposed to include both Pfizer and Moderna products.

"When there’s a need we want to fill the need for sure. We are going to start seeing these doses get used and I think there’s going to be less sitting across the state very soon. That’s why we asked to double the number for next week because we have the infrastructure to do it,” DeSantis said in a news conference in Bradenton.

DeSantis also says, if for some reason there is a county that has more doses than they are using, emergency management will move those doses around to counties that can use them immediately.

He also says that CVS and Walgreens still have thousands of doses in the state for those in our long-term care facilities.

DeSantis says he hopes to eventually see counties and hospitals vaccinating people seven days a week as more doses become available.

What other people are reading right now:

