WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A second person who was at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump last weekend has tested positive for coronavirus.
That's according to a Republican official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.
The person attended a fundraiser at the president's Florida resort.
Trump also spent time last weekend with a Brazilian official who tested positive just days later.
RELATED: President Trump says he will 'likely' take coronavirus test 'fairly soon'
RELATED: Brazilian who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
What other people are reading right now:
- Disney World Resort closing due to coronavirus concerns
- Universal Orlando closing its theme parks
- Your upcoming Princess Cruise was just canceled. Here's what you can do
- Live Updates: Concerts, sporting events called off as Florida works to limit COVID-19 spread
- NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns
- Farnell Middle School closed for 48 hours after someone was exposed to coronavirus
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter