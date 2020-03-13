WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A second person who was at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump last weekend has tested positive for coronavirus.

That's according to a Republican official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss private health matters.

The person attended a fundraiser at the president's Florida resort.

Trump also spent time last weekend with a Brazilian official who tested positive just days later.

