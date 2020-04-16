ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, businesses have come up with creative ways to stay afloat. 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg is one of them. Despite taking losses they’re giving back.

“We wanted to do something for folks in our community who have risen to the challenge,” said owner Mike Harting.

The brewery wants to honor first responders, health care workers, grocers, janitors, postal workers, sanitation workers, and so many more.

They are asking members of the public to tag @3DaughtersBrewing on Facebook or Instagram and @3dbrewing on Twitter and nominate their Florida Hero by using the hashtag #FloridaHeroes in a post about who they think should receive the case of assorted brews.

The brewery will select the Florida Heroes randomly between now and April 30. Once selected, the recipients will be notified and they will be able to come to the brewery and select four six-packs to make up their case of beer.

“This is really a chance for you and I to recognize people in our own lives that are doing this,” Harting said.

The original post says they’re giving out 50 cases of beer but Harting says it could be more.

“This might just keep going for as long as we’re in here.”

A thank you as a small way to provide good beer and a little lift during a hard time.

Harting says they also have a lot of hand sanitizer. They want to give it specifically to first responders or healthcare workers.

If you know of a need, you can reach out to them on their social media pages or through their website.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter