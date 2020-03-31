TAMPA, Fla. — They risk their lives everyday to protect and serve their communities, and they tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Three Florida Highway Patrol troopers are now fighting the disease, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Two of the troopers are from South Florida, and one is from the panhandle.

For each of the cases, the Florida Highway Patrol let health officials know what was going on and followed the self-isolation guidelines, according to Aaron Keller, director of communications at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Keller said FHP also notified everyone who may have been in contact with the troopers who tested positive.

He told 10News more information would be released when it becomes available.

