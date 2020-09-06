3 UCF football players test positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three University of Central Florida football student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.
The three were tested as part of the return of 60 football student-athletes to campus this month for voluntary workouts.
The students are now in isolation for two weeks, the school announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
The Florida Department of Health is providing additional direction on follow-up for those in close contact.
“Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said UCF vice president and director of athletics Danny White.
“We will do everything necessary to support the student-athletes under our care on campus."
The student-athletes will not participate in any workouts until the quarantine period is over and they are re-tested and test negative.
