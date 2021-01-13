Her husband continues to fight his own battle with stage four cancer.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends are devastated after a young wife and daughter died from COVID-19.

Raylene Smith, 35, recently lost her life.

Ten weeks ago, 33-year-old Daniel Smith was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. Daniel started chemo within a couple of weeks and was getting prepared to undergo surgery when he found out his wife had contracted the coronavirus.

He said his wife, Raylene, had received two negative coronavirus tests just days prior. He said her symptoms began to worsen the week before Christmas.

Raylene was hospitalized on Dec. 21, and Daniel said that was the last time he would see his wife in person.

Raylene's mother, Marie Jensen said her daughter told her to take care of Daniel, "even with her own diagnosis, she was worried about Daniel."

According to family, Raylene died from her symptoms on Jan. 8. They said she suffered from chronic asthma. Those closest to her said they're finding peace in knowing Raylene lived a full life.

"She just radiated this beauty from inside and she never met a stranger," said family friend, Cathy Pinkston.

"She loved without fear of being accepted or rejected. She just loved love. And I'm finding comfort in knowing that she left this earth with a full life," Jensen said.