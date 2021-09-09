So far 380,241,903 COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in US, CDC says

Florida has administered 25,770,898 doses of the vaccine.

As local and national leaders encourage the United States to get vaccinated, the CDC reports more than 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country and its territories.

As of Sunday, 380,241,903 vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., and in total, 456,755,755 vaccine doses have been delivered around the country, the CDC reports.

Health officials say a little less than 54% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated with 63% of the country having at least one dose. There are 178.7 million people who have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

On Aug. 13, the CDC recommended that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised receive an additional dose of the vaccine with a health physician's counsel. Health officials expect to begin offering a booster shot in the fall.

Last week, President Joe Biden ordered new federal vaccine requirements for at least 100 million Americans as he told the nation "the unvaccinated minority can cause a lot of damage, and they are."

Under the new "action plan" to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, federal workers and contractors and certain health care workers must be vaccinated. In addition, private employees with 100 or more workers will have to require workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly.