As Fourth of July tourism spikes in Sarasota, concerns remain about spreading COVID-19

Siesta Key beach's parking lot was full by 9:30 a.m. Friday, packed with locals and tourists

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — It's no secret tourists are heading to the beaches along Pinellas and Sarasota coasts to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"I think the parking lot was full by 9:30 this morning," President of Visit Sarasota Virginia Haley said. "April was by far the worst month for tourism but every month since then we've grown slowly.

"We are still below what we normally are at but this weekend is a fairly full weekend like it usually is."

Haley said most of their visitors come from Tampa. And while there is some concern about tourists from out of the area, for the most part, she said they still social distance while at the beach to help lower the risk of getting COVID-19.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor earlier in the week was already eyeing tourist travel to the beaches as a potential problem for another spike in COVID-19 cases and asked the Florida Department of Health:

"Since we are going into a holiday weekend what are we going to see on Monday? Are we going to see an incredible increase in positive cases?" Castor said.

"I don't know how to predict that but I don't expect this weekend to be different than past weekends necessarily," said Dr. Douglas Holt with the department. Holt said it's challenging to track immediate case surges because they are working off data that is seven to 10 days old.

As the holiday weekend starts, remember this: Pinellas County requires masks in indoor places if you can't social distance. You need to mask up in the city of Sarasota whether indoors or outdoors. There will be no extra patrols on beaches for social distancing like Pinellas County did for Memorial Day weekend.

"To do what we did before with 300 deputies at every place, and with the cost, I'm just not sure we were accomplishing anything," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

People are just asked to follow simple guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 cases.

"You should put your mask on if you're going to the restroom facilities or going for a snack at the snack bar and as you're walking to the beach because it's hard to avoid other people," Haley said.

Despite the beach crowds, officials say they are more concerned with the virus spreading at bars and stores.

"We've reminded businesses that the best thing you can do for your business is to observe those CDC guidelines. It's what your guests want," Haley said.

