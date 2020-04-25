PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It was a day, 17 days in the making, but one Pinellas County man fought his way out of the ICU and back into his home.

51-year-old "Rockstar," as staff called him, was treated at Advent Health North Pinellas for 17 days, five of those were spent intubated in the critical care unit.

Now, he is finally able to step foot in his own home Friday after battling the coronavirus. But, not without a proper sendoff.

Health care workers lined the hall with balloons, their claps and cheers for "Rockstar" filling the room as he was wheeled towards the exit.

But, the staff had one last surprise for the man they say his road to release was nothing short of a miracle.

One hospital staff member can be heard in the video saying, "We are so thankful. So many prayers went out on your behalf and there's a lot of support. Everyone in here was rooting for you and your family. We're all wanting to celebrate you today and your recovery," before alluding to the fact the team likes to sing.

That's when a group of more than 35 health care professions broke out in an acapella version of "Lean On Me" to honor him.

A tribute that visibly moved "Rockstar" as he lowered his head and his family rubbed his back in support.

A moment none of them are sure to forget anytime soon.

RELATED: VIDEO: Navy veteran released from critical care after 25-day COVID-19 battle

RELATED: Silk flowers provide unending beauty at hospital bedsides

RELATED: Woman goes home after being on ventilator for 9 days with COVID-19

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter