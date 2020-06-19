55 Tampa General Hospital team members test positive for COVID-19 since March

The total number of cases among staff spans over a period of four months.

TAMPA, Fla — Fifty-five team members at TGH have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first cases were reported in Florida,

A spokesperson for the hospital confirms the cases saying the 55 of its 8,000 employees have tested positive since early March 2020.

All individuals were sent home to quarantine for 14 days from the onset of their symptoms and must wait a week to have no fever or any other health complications before returning to work.

One of those reported cases over a span of four months includes a team member who worked in the hospital’s Infusion Center, causing it to temporarily close for cleaning, TGH confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay back in March.

The hospital contacted those who visited the center while the team member was working.

TGH currently screens all who enter the hospital and requires every team member and patient to wear a mask.

“As we anticipated, we are seeing COVID-19 travel and community spread. As such, we are screening all team members and physicians upon entering the hospital and testing as appropriate, following CDC guidelines. We will continue to do our best to care for our community while protecting our team members, physicians, patients and visitors throughout this global pandemic,” President and CEO, John Couris told 10 Tampa Bay in March.