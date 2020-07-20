$600 unemployment benefit to end this week, could have major impact on Florida

Report shows 1.2 million Floridians will lose benefit which is $700 million in lost money for families, economy

TAMPA, Fla. — As for the first stimulus package, the extra $600 a week Americans get, that ends this week.

We talked to an independent think tank, The Century Foundation about the impact of losing these weekly benefits. Here is the report.

Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow, told us, Florida already had some of the stingiest unemployment benefits in the country, Maxing at $275 per week. That's why these $600 payments have been so important.

He estimates 1.2 million Floridians will lose the $600 per week.

That's $700 million in lost money a week for Florida families and the economy.

"That money goes in their pocket and right out into local businesses, paying rent, keeping their car payment up. This is money that really circulates throughout the economy and it's really very important to keeping things stable, says Stettner.

We reached out to Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio's offices about what they're going to do to continue this benefit.

Scott's office sent us this statement: "Senator Rick Scott will look at every option to help those that have lost their jobs during this unimaginable crisis. He also wants to make sure small businesses are supported and congress does not create a disincentive to work by paying people more to not work than they would receive if they were back on the job."

If you have not received all the $600 benefits yet, you are still entitled to that money.

"If they were out of work for the period between April 4 and this week, they are still due those benefits. So they should continue to make sure they, what's called certified that they're unemployed for each and every week during that period, either fully or partially unemployed. And if they have certified and they haven't received their benefits they should make sure to follow up on numerous occasions with the DEO to make sure they're processing your claim," says Stettner.

If you are self-employed, you can get help through the CARES Act.

"One is called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, with an A and one is called Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, with a C. Only the one with the C, which is the $600, is the one that is ending this week. They'll continue to get the one with the A through the end of the year if they remain unemployed because of Covid 19."

